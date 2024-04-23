Helicopter tragedy: Mohammad Amirulfaris described as someone who was firm, respectful

SEREMBAN: Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) Lt Commander Mohammad Amirulfaris Mohamad Marzukhi, one of the 10 victims of the tragedy of two helicopters colliding near the TLDM base in Lumut today, has been described by one of his neighbours as a firm and respectful person.

The neighbour, Mohd Nazron Abu Samah (pix), 55, said he and his family are still shocked by the death of Mohammad Amirulfaris, who was the eldest in his family.

According to Mohd Nazron, the parents and younger sister of Mohammad Amirulfaris left for Lumut this afternoon after being informed of the incident.

“This morning, several neighbours stopped by to visit the family, we also helped with some preparations in case his body is brought back here.

“I know about the tragedy but did not expect it to befall my neighbour’s son. Mohammad Amirulfaris was a good son, very respectful of elders,” he told reporters when met at the Taman Senawang Perdana housing estate here.

He said he last met Mohammad Amirulfaris, 35, at the end of last year and was told that the deceased was currently based in Sabah, besides being married and having two children.

Meanwhile, in Yan, Kedah, the brother of 39-year-old Petty Officer TNL Noor Rahiza Anuar, who also perished in the tragedy, said his sister was so excited about the preparations for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations recently that she took a lot of videos, “perhaps as a final memory for our family”.

Abdul Latif Anuar, 46, said his sister, the third of five siblings, was delighted about ordering the new white and gold-coloured curtains.

“The last time I saw her was when she returned home for Raya and she was thrilled about fixing the new curtains... when the people came to fix the curtains, she was busy taking videos of them.

“She also took videos while all the family members gathered to greet each other. During previous Raya celebrations, she was never interested in taking such videos. Perhaps, it’s a memory she wanted us to cherish,” he told reporters when met at Taman Perumahan Awam 2, near Yan today.

He added that his sister, whose four children are aged between six and 16, was always keen on the military field and attended several interviews before finally being accepted to join the TLDM.

“We have accepted her death and are awaiting the next process... once everything is concluded in Perak, her remains will be laid to rest at the Masjid Kampung Ruat Muslim Cemetery, near our mother’s grave,” he said.

The media today reported that a crash involving a Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and a Fennec (M502-6) aircraft at 9.32 am during fly-past training in conjunction with TLDM’s 90th anniversary, scheduled early next month, killed 10 TLDM officers and personnel, including three women.