Hot weather: Govt monitoring dam water level to ensure sufficient water supply

KUCHING: The government will continue to monitor the water levels of dam throughout the country and ensure adequate water supply following the hot and dry weather currently affecting the country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah who is also the Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation said on the overall, the water reservoir situation in the dam is still under control and can last to 90 days.

“Maybe some dams are at a critical level but that is not all over the country and although the water issue is under the jurisdiction of the state through the water company, we (the Federation) help to monitor.

“The dam level situation is good for the next 90 days and we expect this weather condition to end by mid-April and (the water level) will return to normal,“ he told reporters after the Jiwa Madani Jalinan Kasih Ramadan programme at Surau Darul Naim, here today.

He said, several dams in the northern states of the Peninsula are at a critical level after the area experienced the highest weather temperature.

Yesterday, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) in a statement said raw water supply sources and the services at 47 dams and 67 main Water Treatment Plants (WTP) throughout the Peninsula and Labuan, were still under control.

In the meantime, touching on the clean water supply situation in Sabah, Fadillah said the federal government has provided grants and loans to resolve the crisis.

“It’s the state government’s initiative to help prepare trucks and supply water... through appointed companies and water suppliers,“ he said.

On March 13, the Papar District Disaster Management Department in a statement declared Papar, located approximately 38 kilometres from Kota Kinabalu, as a drought disaster area following the water supply crisis due to the hot weather in the area.