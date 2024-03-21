Hot weather: Melaka implements contingency plan to ensure dam water level remains normal

MELAKA: Following the phenomenon of hot weather and lack of rain that is hitting the country at the moment, the Melaka state government took the first step by preparing several contingency plans to ensure that the dam remains at normal level.

State Public Works, Infrastructure, Public Facilities and Transport Committee chairman Datuk Hameed Mytheen Kunju Basheer said the measures were taken by the state government based on weather trends since the end of January until now which shows a significant reduction in rainfall thus impacting the reservoir capacity of raw water sources.

“Among the measures taken is the pumping of 47 million gallons of water a day from the Sungai Grisek , Muar to the Durian Tunggal Dam, apart from pumping of 15 million litres of water a day from the Ayer Keroh Lake to the Sungai Melaka from February 4 to March 8 via Padang Keladi stream

“Also being done is the pumping of five million litres of water a day from Kesang Pond 1 to Sungai Melaka, releasing water from the Durian Tunggal Dam to the Bertam Water Plant and the Bukit Sebukor Water Plant, pumping water from the Jus Dam to the Durian Tunggal Dam and others,“ he said. .

He told reporters after inspecting Ayer Keroh Lake here with the presence of his deputy Zahari Abd Kalil and State Water Regulatory Agency (BKSA) director Azizul Adzran Mahmor.

Commenting further, Hameed said the state government also submitted an application to the Malaysian Meterology Department (MET) to implement the Cloud Seeding Operation (OPA) but it is possible that the parties concerned see that there is still no need to carry out the process in Melaka for now.

He said his party also guaranteed sufficient water supply in the state until June, including the requirement of residents during the Aidilfitri festival as the latest water levels in the three major dams are still at normal levels, namely the Durian Tunggal Dam (80 per cent), Jus Dam (95.7 per cent) and Asahan Dam (95.5 per cent).

“Hopefully the water supply will still be sufficient for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration and there will be no rationing, but we hope that the people in this state can also cooperate by saving water.

“Residents are also urged to report to Syarikat Air Melaka Berhad (SAMB) if there is a pipe leak to avoid wastage,“ he said. -Bernama