I have lost a good friend - Alfred Jabu

KUCHING: Former Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Alfred Jabu Numpang today expressed his condolences over the passing of former Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

He said Abdul Taib is a good friend to him and has contributed a lot to Sarawak.

“There is nobody in Sarawak so far that has a similar record in administration as Tun Taib. Thank you Tun, I cannot express more than this, I cannot forget what you have done to help me, my family, and Sarawak.

“Tun has given 61 out of 87 years of his lifetime for the rakyat,” he told reporters when met at the State Legislative Assembly building, here.

Abdul Taib’s remains were brought for a lying-in-state at the State Legislative Assembly to allow members of the public, dignitaries and Cabinet members to pay their last respects between 8 am and 11.30 am.

The funeral prayer is scheduled to be held afterwards at the Demak Mosque near his residence followed by the state burial at the family cemetery in Demak Jaya.

Abdul Taib, also known as the Father of Modern Sarawak, breathed his last at a hospital in Kuala Lumpur at 4.40 am yesterday. -Bernama