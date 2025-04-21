PETALING JAYA: A teenager and his sibling were killed in a traffic collision involving a Toyota Estima after allegedly running a red light at a junction in Ulu Tiram, Johor, on Sunday (April 20).

Seri Alam district police chief, ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak, confirmed that the crash occurred at 9.50 pm when the 15-year-old motorcyclist and his older sister were heading towards Felda Ulu Tebrau.

The minimum age to obtain a motorcycle licence, specifically for the B2 class (not exceeding 250cc), is 16-years-old.

According to a statement, the underage motorcyclist, Ammar Saifullah Zaibur, did not possess a valid motorcycle licence.

The 20-year-old pillion passenger was identified as Nuraisyah Amalin Zaibur.

“Upon arriving at the scene of the incident, the Honda motorcycle turned against a red traffic light.

“At the same time, a Toyota Estima, driven by a 40-year-old local man, was proceeding straight as the traffic light turned green and was unable to avoid the motorcycle in time, resulting in a collision with its right side,“ said Sohaimi in the statement.

The impact of the collision caused both the rider and pillion passenger to be thrown from the motorcycle and land in the opposite lane.

As a result, both siblings sustained severe head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the incident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.