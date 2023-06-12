IfitEr programme records 9,031 clients losing weight: MOH

KUALA LUMPUR: The IfitEr (I Fit and Eat Right) Weight Management Programme, a health intervention initiative implemented at 30 ‘wellness hubs’ nationwide, recorded 9,031 clients have succeeded in losing weight, so far.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni said that under the initiative, a total of 4,846 clients had been able to quit smoking

“The Ministry of Health (MOH) through the Malaysia Sihat National Agenda (ANMS), is always proactive in enhancing public awareness of health issues including non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol.

“Under Phase 1 (2020-2022) of the ANMS, the spread of health literacy and awareness on the importance of health checkups will continue to be implemented from time to time,“ he said during the question and answer session at the Senate today.

He said this in response to a question from Senator Prof Tan Sri Mohamed Haniffa Abdullah on steps taken by the ministry to enhance public awareness of health screening and the spread of health literacy with 73 per cent of deaths recorded in the country being from non-communicable diseases caused by unhealthy living.

Lukanisman said the programmes implemented under health literacy and awareness included the Health Promotion in Learning Institutions (HePiLI), a health promotion and education to target groups as early as preschool children.

“Apart from that, we also have the Community Health Empowerment programme through the wellness hub and the Community Health Agent (MyChampion) which consists of volunteers from COMBI, KOSPEN, dental icons, drug awareness ambassadors, village health representatives and members of the advisory panel and outreach programmes through Wellness on Wheel (WOW) involving 623 community localities in the country,“ he said.

Lukanisman said the National Health Screening Initiative (NHSI) was also implemented by the ministry in July 2022 for those aged 18 and above, with a total of 1.38 million individuals screened this year. - Bernama