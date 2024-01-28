IGP: Police prepare for royal send-off for 16th Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: The PDRM has made thorough preparations ahead of the sending off ceremony for the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Tuesday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the preparations included security and traffic control.

He stated that the police escorts are prepared to carry out their duties on the designated roads along the route used for the ceremony.

“We’ve taken note (of the assignment) and have made thorough preparations and mobilised adequate personnel,“ he told Bernama.

Kuala Lumpur police chief, Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid, is expected to issue a media statement tomorrow regarding the road closures involving the ceremony.

His Majesty's reign as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong ends on Jan 30.

Al-Sultan Abdullah, was installed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31, 2019 to replace Sultan Muhammad V, who abdicated as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 6 of that year. -Bernama