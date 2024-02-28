Illegal immigrants urged to return home through Migrant Repatriation Programme

PUTRAJAYA: Illegal immigrants are urged to take advantage of the Migrant Repatriation Programme (PRM), which will be from next month until December, to return to their country of origin voluntarily.

The programme will facilitate illegal foreigners to be sent home on the condition that they have valid travel documents and a one-way ticket home after they have settled compounds for various Immigration offences including overstaying and entering Malaysia without valid travel documents.

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said the programme would enable undocumented foreigners who surrendered to be sent back to their home countries without being prosecuted.

“I urge the illegal immigrants to make the most of this opportunity to return to their country of origin without prosecution, but they have to pay the compound for the (immigration) offences.

“However, those who are being detained, remanded and charged are not eligible to participate in PRM,“ he told Bernama.

He expected between 300,000 and 400,000 illegal immigrants to take up the PRM programme.

“The documents they (illegal immigrants) need to bring to the Immigration office to join the programme are their flight ticket home and valid travel documents issued by their country of origin or the embassy of their respective country in Malaysia.

“For those who do not have any documents, they need to consult their respective embassy for the documents,” he said, adding that the department will hold engagement sessions with foreign embassies such as Indonesia and Bangladesh this week to explain the PRM programme and seek their cooperation.

He said upon getting the necessary documents, including the ticket home, and surrendering themselves at the Immigration office, the immigrants are required to leave the country within 14 days.

The Immigration Department will issue them the checkout memo, which will enable them to leave the country, but only after they have paid the compound for the (Immigration) offences, he said, adding that those below the age of 18 are exempted from paying the compound.

Regarding the compound payment, Ruslin said the department or the Home Ministry did not appoint any agents for the implementation of the PRM and that only electronic payment modes, like credit cards, debit cards or Touch ‘n Go e-wallet, are accepted for compound payment.

Be wary of individuals claiming to be agents or authorised persons to deal with embassies to obtain relevant documents, he said.

On the fear of the repercussions by illegal immigrants to surrender themselves for the PRM programme, he said PRM is a special programme implemented for them.

“There is no need to worry since the process is simple and there is no need to use the services of third parties or agents. Just come to the Immigration office,” he said.

Asked about the implications of PRM to the government, Ruslin said it has a positive impact, especially in terms of national security, as well as reducing the public’s concerns about the influx of foreigners into the country.

He said the presence of illegal immigrants in the country is a problem to the country because they could not be tracked down.

“Safety is JIM’s priority. We are aware that there are foreigners who have built their own community, by opening shops and so on, and they also enjoy the same facilities as citizens in terms of subsidies such as cooking oil and petrol, which they are not eligible for.

“In other words, through the repatriation of migrants, we hope to reduce the leakage thus providing better financial implications,“ said Ruslin. - Bernama