PBT in Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis have not established integrity units - NGA

PUTRAJAYA: Local authorities (PBT) in three states under Perikatan Nasional (PN) rule, namely Kedah, Perlis, and Kelantan, have yet to establish integrity units, according to Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming.

Nga said integrity units are crucial to ensure the commitment of all 156 PBTs in supporting the government’s efforts to combat corruption.

“In line with Malaysia MADANI’s aspirations, I have directed all PBTs that have not yet implemented this directive from the Public Service Department (PSD) to promptly establish their own integrity units,“ he said in a statement today.

The statement was made following his meeting with Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki at his office yesterday.

Additionally, Nga praised Selangor and Penang as excellent examples of implementing the PSD circular to establish integrity units.

“We will continue to monitor and ensure that the integrity units operate effectively to uphold the principles of integrity in line with the MADANI Government’s emphasis on transparency and good governance,“ he said.