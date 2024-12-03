Illumination, Nintendo team up again on new Super Mario Bros animated film

KUALA LUMPUR: Illumination, one of the entertainment industry’s leading producers of event-animated films, and Nintendo Co Ltd, have announced they are producing a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.

This new animated film is scheduled to hit the big screen on April 3, 2026 in the United States and many additional markets globally with select territories releasing throughout the month of April.

The film will be produced by Illumination Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Meledandri, and Nintendo Representative Director, Fellow, Shigeru Miyamoto. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, alongside writer Matthew Fogel are returning for the new film.

According to Illumination in a statement, the new film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and distributed theatrically worldwide by Universal Pictures.

By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible.

Meanwhile, Illumination is excited to continue its partnership with Nintendo, bringing its signature mix of joy and discovery to worldwide audiences of all ages, allowing them to connect with the beloved characters and stories from one of the world’s most popular franchises.-Bernama