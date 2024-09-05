KKB POLLS: PH Practices mature politics in engaging voters - Saifuddin Nasution

HULU SELANGOR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) remains committed to practising mature politics while engaging voters in the Kuala Kubu Baharu (KKB) state by-election campaign.

PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the coalition, along with all component parties in the Unity Government, strictly avoided engaging in politics of vengeance and hatred, as well as from launching a personal attack against any candidate or political party.

“This is what the prime minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) consistently reminds all leaders of, and we believe that this approach will be well-received by rational and open-minded citizens, in this context, the electorate in KKB.

“The prime minister has set a good example. Although we lost in Kedah and Kelantan, we did not bear any ill will and extended opportunities for the menteri besar of both states to voice their requests and demands. As the saying goes ‘kamu bagi batu, kami balas bunga’.”

He said this in his speech at the ‘Ceramah PRK KKB’ programme in Batang Kali last night.

The PKR secretary-general added that in the remaining days of the campaign, PH will continue to promote its candidate, highlighting her strengths and good rapport with both the state and federal governments.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution, who is also Home Minister, assured the public that they need not worry about fulfilling their responsibilities this coming Saturday, as their safety is guaranteed.

The KKB by-election sees a four-cornered fight between Pang Sock Tao (PH), Khairul Azhari Saut (Perikatan Nasional), Hafizah Zainuddin (Parti Rakyat Malaysia) and Independent candidate Nyau Ke Xin.

It is being held following the death of the incumbent, Lee Kee Hiong, 58, due to cancer on March 21.

