Immigration Dept detains 24 illegal immigrants suspected of engaging in prostitution

IPOH: A total of 24 illegal immigrants suspected of engaging in prostitution were detained by the Malaysian Immigration Department under ‘Ops Gegar’ conducted in Ipoh early today.

Perak Immigration director Meor Hezbullah Meor Abd Malik said those detained were aged between 20 and 50, comprising 18 Thai women, five Vietnamese women, and one Thai man, and all of them were taken to the Ipoh Immigration Depot for investigation and further action.

Meor Hezbullah also expressed hope that the community would lodge reports or complaints to assist the department in combating the influx of illegal immigrants in the country.

“Apart from illegal immigrants, the Immigration Department will also take strict action against employers or individuals who hire or harbour them,“ he said.