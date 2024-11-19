Pos Tuel villagers urge authorities to repair landslide-prone slopes

GUA MUSANG: The Temiar tribe members of the Orang Asli community in Pos Tuel are pleading with the local authorities to repair the slope area involving their five villages, which they fear is at risk of landslides from rains brought by the Northeast Monsoon.

The five villages in the pos are Kampung Tuel, Kampung Hanir, Kampung Plug, Kampung Ber, and Kampung Kerbok.

Representing the Orang Asli, Kampung Hanir ‘penghulu’ Razak Rongging said landslides have occurred in at least four areas at the entrance to the pos.

He said over 1,000 residents from these five villages risked their safety going through the landslide area because it was the only link for them to do their daily business around the Lojing Highlands.

“When it’s monsoon season, it’s hard for us to go out to town because landslides bury the only main road in our village.

“We hope that the authorities, including related agencies and the state government, can take immediate action to repair dangerous slope areas because this involves the lives of residents,“ he said when met by reporters at Pos Tuel, here today.