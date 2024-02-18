Immigration Dept: Illegal settlement in Setia Alam raided, 132 held

SHAH ALAM: The Immigration Department arrested 132 illegal immigrants, in an operation in an illegal settlement in an oil palm plantation area in Setia Alam, near here, early this morning.

Immigration deputy director-general (Operations), Jafri Embok Taha (pix), said that 130 Indonesians, including 76 men, 41 women and 13 children (one of which is a nine-month-old baby), as well as two Bangladeshi men, were arrested in the operation, which started at 2.38 am.

He said that the results of intelligence and complaints received by the department found that the settlement had existed for the past four years, and was equipped with electricity.

“These foreigners are believed to be renting the area from local residents, who also supply electricity. The 'Ketua Kampung' (village chief) here claimed they shared paying about RM6,000 a month for the rental of 0.6 hectare of land.

“In this illegal settlement, there are also sundry shops, food stalls and surau. Most of these foreigners work as cleaners, restaurant assistants and construction workers in the surrounding area,” he said, after the enforcement operation today.

He said that, based on checks, all the foreigners involved did not have valid travel documents and had stayed in the country for far too long.

“During the three-hour operation, there were those who climbed on the roof, and locked themselves (in the house) so as not to be arrested by the authorities.

Jafri said that the operation involved 220 members and officers from various agencies, including the General Operations Force (GOF) and the National Registration Department, and the case was investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Asked about action against the landowner, he replied that further review would be carried out under Section 55E (1) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

He also reminded the public and employers not to harbour illegal immigrants, or face legal action. -Bernama