Immigration Dept nabs work permit syndicate agents in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: A foreign couple, believed to be husband and wife and agents of a syndicate fraudulently renewing work permits, were arrested in Ops Serkap at a flat in Pasir Gudang, early yesterday morning.

Johor Immigration director Baharuddin Tahir said based on public information, the team conducted checks on four individuals and subsequently detained a 44-year-old Bangladeshi man and a 37-year-old Indonesian woman at 1.15 am.

He said 13 passports belonging to Bangladesh and Indian nationals that were hidden in a cupboard were also confiscated, along with cash amounting to RM34,983.

“The syndicate’s main target is foreigners, mainly Bangladesh citizens who have problems applying for work permit extensions as well as registering for the Labour Recalibration Programme (RTK) 2.0.

“A fee of around RM2,500 to RM3,000 is charged for one application,” he said in a statement today.

Baharuddin said the immigration was still investigating whether the confiscated permits were genuine or fake.

The woman is being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155), while the man was detained under Section 55E of the same act and Section 12(1)(f) of the Passports Act 1966.

He said the Immigration Department views seriously syndicates that make a profit by fraudulently issuing or supplying documents as it may tarnish the department’s reputation.

He also advised the public to avoid middlemen or agents and to deal directly with the immigration office if they require Immigration facilities, to avoid being cheated.–Bernama