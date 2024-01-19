Immigration dept swoops in JB, Batu Pahat net 51 illegals

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor immigration swoops saw 51 foreigners arrested in several operations held around the district and Batu Pahat yesterday.

State Immigration Director Baharuddin Tahir said of that number, 27 people consisting of citizens of Myanmar, Bangladesh, Indonesia and India, aged between 20 and 47 years old, were arrested through Op Selera, Op Belanja, Op Dandan and Op Kutip at 11.40 am at Pasar Borong Pandan here.

In addition, he said the department also raided four premises and arrested 23 foreigners in Op Gegar in Masai, Pasir Gudang at 5.30 pm on the same day.

“Among those arrested were Vietnamese, Indonesian and Thai women aged between 21 and 42 years old. The foreigners were working as masseuses at the premises,” he said today.

Baharuddin added that an Indonesian man was arrested in Op Belanja in Batu Pahat at about 4 am yesterday. During the operation, the 33-year-old man fled towards the river before being caught.

According to him, all those arrested were found working without a valid permit, abusing the Social Visit Pass (SVP/PLS) and the Temporary Employment Pass (VPTE/PLKS).

The cases are being investigated under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155), Section 15(1)(c) and Section 55E of the same act. - Bernama