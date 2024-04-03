Inaugural National Anti-Corruption summit attracts 1,300 attendants

KUALA LUMPUR: Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) jointly hosted the inaugural National Anti-Corruption (NAC) Summit 2024 at the Berjaya Times Square.

The summit on Thursday was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and HRD Corp chairman Datuk Abu Huraira Abu Yazid attended the event.

Being the pioneer collaborative effort between HRD Corp and MACC, the NAC Summit 2024 received exceptional support from the public, attracting over 1,300 participants comprising training providers, employers, industry associations and government agencies.

The summit is a platform to equip organisations with comprehensive knowledge to combat corruption, promote ethical business practices and establish robust governance frameworks.

Themed “Embedding Integrity Aand Good Governance in Human Capital Development”, the conference featured three sessions – mitigating risk and ensuring accountability: exploring corporate liability in the modern era; navigating the ethics maze: addressing conflict of interest in professional settings; and fostering integrity: ethical leadership and responsible decision-making.

Sim, in his speech, expressed his determination to ensure that all eight departments and five agencies under the Human Resources Ministry receive recognition for their Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS).

HRD Corp also received its Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) certification during the summit, presented by Sirim Berhad chairman Datuk Dr Khairol Anuar Mohamad Tawi.

The certification signifies the agency’s compliance with the universal requirements and guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining and improving its anti-bribery management system.

At the same time, it also affirms HRD Corp’s commitment to enhancing its organisational efficiency and effectiveness by establishing solid corporate governance standards.

The NAC Summit 2024 also witnessed the forging of a long-term partnership between HRD Corp and MACC to implement the Corporate Integrity Development Programme (CIDP).

Through CIDP, both parties agreed to jointly embark on a mission to equip HRD Corp-registered trainers and training providers with comprehensive knowledge and skills related to integrity and governance, corporate liability, and strategic anti-corruption initiatives.