Inculcating practice of reading newspapers to strengthen mastery of Malay language of students - MOE

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education (MOE) hopes to strengthen the mastery of the Malay language among students by inculcating the practice of reading newspapers in schools.

Towards this end, it calls on schools in the peninsula to subscribe to Berita Harian, Utusan Malaysia and Sinar Harian which are the main Malay-language newspapers in the country.

“Purchasing of the newspapers can be done directly by the schools using existing allocations,“ said the ministry in a statement today.

The ministry believes that doing so can help improve mastery of the national language of students.