Indian community action plan to be reviewed

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will review the implementation of the Indian Community Action Plan aimed at empowering the community, in line with the MADANI Economic framework which emphasises the commitment to eradicate hardcore poverty among all races.

Following that, the Ministry of National Unity (KPN) will hold engagement sessions with various stakeholders, including the focus group, this month, to discuss the matter.

“The ministry, through the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) is committed to improving the socio-economic development of the Indian community through the empowerment of various initiatives and programmes to improve the well-being of the Indian community, including in the education, economic and social fields.

“Skills improvement programmes, human capital development and entrepreneurship opportunities will also continue to be strengthened to improve the living standards of low-income Indian households (B40),“ according to the ministry in a written reply published on the Parliament’s website.

It was in response to a question from Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) who wanted to know MITRA’s short, medium and long-term plan to develop the socioeconomics of the Indian community.

Meanwhile, KPN, in a statement issued today, said a survey would be conducted from tomorrow until March 18 to understand the challenges facing the Indian community in Malaysia.

These include their access to quality education, employment opportunities and social welfare programmes, it said.

According to the ministry, the survey, to be carried out through MITRA, will be a platform to plan the direction of the socioeconomic development programmes for the Indian community.

“KPN welcomes the participation of the Malaysian Indian community to provide feedback to shape a sustainable community development,“ read the statement.

The survey can be accessed via the link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSetBOKwveCX_fv9Poo7GzfDZXS 1TN8vuUyaePOyIUOhPHR7aQ/viewform?usp=sf_link.

More information about the survey can be obtained made by visiting the KPN’s official website or contacting the MITRA office at 03-8886 6221.-Bernama