Indian national killed when bus crashes into motorcycle, burst into flames

ALOR GAJAH: An Indian national tourist was killed while four passengers were injured after the express bus they were travelling in burst into flame in a road crash with a motorcycle at Kilometre 198 of the North-South Highway (northbound) here early today.

Alor Gajah District Police Chief Supt Arshad Abu said the 17-year-old female victim suffered burns on her body and was pronounced dead while receiving treatment, and the body was sent to Melaka Hospital for post-mortem.

“In the 3.50 am crash, the express bus, with 28 passengers, was travelling from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur,” he said in a statement today.

He said an investigation found that the bus had crashed into a motorcycle that was lying on the roadside and dragged it for a few metres before it (the bus) burst into flames.

An accident had earlier happened at the spot involving a 21-year-old motorcyclist, who lost control of the machine, causing it to skid and fall by the roadside, but the motorcyclist managed to dodge to save himself, he said.

He said three passengers in the back seat of the bus were trapped and suffered burns.

The injured passengers, aged between 17 and 69 years including the deceased, were family members, with one of them a Singaporean, he said, adding that the injured, including the motorcyclist were sent to Alor Gajah Hospital, for treatment.

Meanwhile, Ayer Keroh Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Deputy Fire Chief II (KUP) Zahrul Azha Mokhtar said a total of 21 firefighters were mobilised to the scene after receiving a distress call at 3.55 am.-Bernama