Instant samping, the hassle-free choice for Aidilfitri celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR: Samping (sarong) styles have evolved, with the advent of instant samping that offers a more effortless and time-saving alternative to the traditional way of donning it.

The contemporary approach to wearing the samping has become increasingly popular among those seeking to elevate their style while donning baju melayu during Aidilfitri, as it is hassle-free.

Mohamad Alwasi Yaakub, the creative mind behind Wasy Apparel’s instant samping, said that his own struggles with traditional samping inspired him to create this innovative garment.

“The instant sampin offers advantages in terms of neatness and effortless styling. It is also available in various sizes, from XXS to XXXL, and wearers can adjust it according to their comfort.

“Folding traditional sampin can be a bit tricky, and it easily loosens up, but with the instant samping, it’s a quick two-minute task,” he told Bernama recently.

Addressing concerns raised by certain parties that the introduction of instant samping may diminish traditional samping, the former lecturer at a private higher education institution affirmed that instant samping does not undermine the cultural importance of wearing samping.

“We’re just modernising the way we wear samping, but the tradition remains. So far, no one has criticised it; in fact, this instant samping has been well-received by many,” he said.

Mohamad Alwasi, or fondly known as Wasi, said his debut collection of instant sampings garnered a favourable response, with around 500 units sold to date.

The sampings are priced between RM89 for children and RM119 to RM200 for adults, depending on the songket weaving pattern and size, he said.

“For the instant samping collection, I incorporate woven songket and various motifs, ranging from floral to abstract designs. However, there are also sellers who opt for plain-coloured sampin with a minimalist design,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Adam Salleh, a private employee, said he preferred the instant samping because it was easy to wear and made him feel more confident.

“When using traditional samping, folding it can take time, but with this instant samping, it’s a breeze...you can walk confidently on Hari Raya without fretting about your samping loosening,” he said. -Bernama