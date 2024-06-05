Malaysia looking forward to taking over ASEAN chairmanship next year

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is excited to take on the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year as it aims to invigorate the association’s forums and tackle future challenges.

Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa said Malaysia envisions a united ASEAN that stands as a formidable regional bloc, resilient in the face of global adversities.

“By forging stronger regulatory consensus and synchronising our strategies, we can take collective action that places our region at the forefront of global developments,” he said in his welcoming remarks at the 2024 International Regulatory Conference (IRC) dinner here tonight, in the presence of Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Tan Sri Mohamed Salim Fateh Din.

Mohamad Fauzi also expressed his hope that IRC 2024 and the Regulator Roundtable Meeting would enable participating countries to collaborate and plan future steps, particularly as a united ASEAN.

“We confront significant global challenges, and no country can tackle them in isolation. Let’s collaborate, exchange ideas, and advance together,” he added.

According to Mohamad Fauzi, hosting ASEAN in 2025 would benefit Malaysia because the country stands out as uniquely inclusive, with a diverse population of various ethnicities and backgrounds.

“This cultural richness not only fosters unity but also equips Malaysia with a deep understanding of the diverse online safety needs of its people, making it well-positioned to lead efforts in this critical area.

“Such diversity of languages enhances communication and operation efficiency for foreign businesses in the country,” he said, adding that the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) and big data sectors have seen a surge in foreign investment, and its ASEAN chairmanship would see Malaysia step up its efforts to attract high-value foreign and domestic direct investments in digital fields.

Such efforts were significant because e-commerce businesses leveraged on big data to transform their digital experiences, including shopping.

“By analysing customer behaviour, businesses can personalise recommendations, optimise pricing, and identify fraudulent activities, which leads to a more secure, convenient, and ultimately more successful online experience for everyone,” he said.

The IRC 2024, organised by the MCMC, brings together communications and multimedia experts, including regulators and policymakers, from the ASEAN region, Korea, Australia, and the United Kingdom.