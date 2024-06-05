Integrated Op: KL cops nab 25 for various offences

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty-five individuals were arrested for various offences under an integrated operation conducted by the Kuala Lumpur Police around the capital city from Saturday (May 4) until early Sunday (May 5) morning.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the operation, conducted by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department and Narcotics Crime Investigation Department involved 159 police personnel from both departments from 10pm yesterday until 7am today.

He said that of the 25 people arrested were aged between 19 and 53 and, of the total, 13 were detained under Section 45(A) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence of alcohol; 10 were nabbed under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952; and two under Section 108(3)(e) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for falsifying vehicle registration numbers.

“Under the integrated operation, which was conducted around the city centre, including in Jalan Tun Razak, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Jalan Bangsar and Jalan Kampung Pandan, police also issued 619 summonses and confiscated 171 motorcycles and 63 cars,” he said in a statement today.

He said the motorcycles and cars were seized under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for modifying their exhaust and engines.

He added that they will continue to increase their operations during weekends to prevent and combat unhealthy activities and maintain the safety of road users.