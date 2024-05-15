Investigation paper on suitcase filled with RM500,000 referred to Bukit Aman - Selangor Police chief

SHAH ALAM: Selangor police will refer the investigation papers regarding the discovery of a suitcase containing RM500,000 in cash in the parking lot of a shopping centre in Damansara in March to Bukit Aman soon.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan (pix) said Selangor police need to make a legal reference before the investigation papers are handed over to the deputy public prosecutor's office due to the fact that the individuals claiming the money do not have solid evidence.

“We have completed the investigation and it will be referred to Bukit Aman first because the individual who came to claim the money in the luggage bag cannot provide solid proof of the source of the money.

“So, we need to refer to Bukit Aman to get a legal opinion before the papers are handed over to the public prosecutor,“ he said at a press conference after the Selangor Police Contingent 2024 Townhall Discussion at the Selangor police contingent headquarters here today.

ALSO READ: RM500k in suitcase claimed by businessman, says it was for loan repayment

Hussein said a total of nine individuals, including the security guard who found the suitcase, had been interviewed to complete the investigation paper.

Earlier, the media reported that a pink and white suitcase was found by a security guard at about 8 am on March 20 at a shopping centre in Damansara.

Following the discovery of the bag, the police asked the owner of the suitcase to come to the Subang Jaya district headquarters (IPD) with relevant evidence to confirm that the money belonged to the person.

In other developments, Hussein said the construction of the new North Klang district police headquarters (IPD) has now crossed the 15 per cent mark and is expected to be completed next year.

ALSO READ: Company claiming ownership of bag containing RM500,000 yet to give statement - Police

He said the new building on a 5.5-acre site will be equipped with facilities such as lock-ups and residential quarters will add significant value to the preparedness of security forces in carrying out their policing duties to the community.

“Apart from North Klang, we also hope that renovations can be made to Petaling Jaya and Kajang IPD where the facilities have become outdated,“ he said.