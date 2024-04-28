Investors must deposit minimum of RM2m to migrate to Sarawak - Abang Johari

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today said that prospective investors must deposit at least RM2 million or purchase property worth not less than RM1.5 million to obtain permanent residency (PR) in the state.

He said that many investors have started to view Sarawak as a “jewel,“ as the state’s economic performance has surpassed the economy of Johor.

“We have overtaken Johor, we are a top three (state) now, and soon we might overtake Selangor, which is why many people want to move here.

“But we want people who can bring new ideas and good proposals. If you want to be a permanent resident, then you have to invest your money here,“ he told reporters after the World Water Day celebration here.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Sri Fadillah Yusof had said that depositing at least RM2 million or buying property worth not less than RM1.5 million were among the conditions for obtaining permanent resident (PR) status in Malaysia.

He added that many business people from Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah have expressed their interest in migrating to Sarawak due to the business and investment prospects available in the state.

