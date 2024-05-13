Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia hosts triple celebration event

KUALA LUMPUR: Tzu Chi Foundation Malaysia marked its 31st anniversary with a special ceremony at the Tzu-Chi Jing Si Hall yesterday, to commemorate Buddha Day, Mother’s Day and Tzu Chi Day.

The triple celebration, hosted by the Tzu Chi KL and Selangor Chapter, aimed to promote the spirit of compassion and benevolence towards all sentient beings, and to pray for the purification of the mind, social harmony and a disaster-free world.

Among the attendees was Berjaya Group founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan, who is a Tzu Chi commissioner.

“Today’s celebration is a remarkable event, showcasing the well-organised and disciplined nature of the Tzu Chi Foundation.

“With its charitable activities spanning across more than 100 countries, Tzu Chi exemplifies the embodiment of Buddhist principles through actions, focusing on aiding the underprivileged and promoting environmental conservation.”

Tan said Tzu Chi also provides a platform for individuals to actively participate in environmental conservation efforts, advocating practices such as recycling, charitable endeavours and vegetarianism.

“For instance, Tzu Chi actively promotes vegetarianism as a means to contribute to environmental preservation in building a healthier and more peaceful world.

“By collectively engaging in positive actions, it contributes to the ongoing improvement and advancement of society, ensuring a brighter future for generations to come.”

Tzu Chi KL and Selangor Chapter deputy CEO Puan Sri Tong Siew Bee said the ceremony serves to express gratitude for the blessings of Buddha, honouring parents and extending appreciation to all humanity.

“In addition to our three-in-one celebration in Malaysia, 48 other countries, including Taiwan, Singapore, Philippines and Australia also have similar ceremonies.

“We are united in paying homage to Buddha through the offering of flowers and holy dharma water,” she said, adding that the celebration has been a tradition for the past 26 years.

Under the theme of “Spread the Dharma to Benefit All Lives – Adopt a Plant-Based Diet to Protect Mother Earth”, participants engaged in a bathing ritual under the guidance of dharma masters.

Tong said the gathering has grown over the years, with approximately 3,000 volunteers participating every year.

“Each year, we introduce new formations and elements. This year, from a bird’s-eye view, the formation of 3,306 individuals resembled the Chinese characters conveying the message of ‘spreading dharma and benefitting all beings’.

“The left and right sides of the formation depict characters translating to ‘50 cents can save lives’, symbolising the impactful nature of small contributions when accumulated.”

She said Tzu Chi aims to emphasise the significance of aligning actions with a deeper spiritual meaning of Buddhist rituals and its primary focus is to cleanse the heart and mind, and foster inner peace.

“The emphasis on inner purification serves as a cornerstone of our practices, guiding individuals towards a path of personal growth and spiritual fulfilment.”

Tong said 58 years ago, Tzu Chi Foundation founder Dharma Master Cheng Yen initiated a move by motivating 30 housewives to donate 50 cents daily to charitable endeavours.

She said the gesture blossomed into a movement as countless individuals have since joined in, turning small donations into a powerful force for positive change.

“Today, compassionate endeavours by Tzu Chi have touched the lives of people in over 130 countries and regions worldwide.”

Volunteer Jian Yen Wen, 36, said she found a sense of fulfilment by participating in the ceremony for the past three years.

“My participation serves as a purification process for the physical body, mind and spirit. Joining the celebration offers a sense of renewal and has left me feeling refreshed and uplifted.”