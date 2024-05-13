An exploration of poetry in choral music

12tone Ensemble is returning to the stage with a second concert production “Dream Tryst“ after its inaugural concert in December 2023.

“Dream Tryst” will be held on May 21 night at the Kong Choi Exhibition Room, KL Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall.

The choir will be presenting a series of compositions, rarely performed in Malaysia, along with highlights “Fern Hill” by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning American composer John Corigliano, and “Rejoice in the Lamb” by British composer Benjamin Britten.

The choir will also present Gustav Holst’s Five Part-Songs, in addition to other pieces from Messiaen and Hawley.

Corigliano’s “Fern Hill” is derived from the eponymous poem written by Welshman Dylan Thomas, whose most celebrated work was “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night”. Thomas’ s childhood memories while growing up on a rural Welsh farm have been masterfully brought to life in Corigliano’s composition, painting a matching emotional soundscape.

Britten’s “Rejoice in the Lamb” builds upon text from the poem “Jubilate Agno” by 18th century English poet Christopher Smart, who wrote it during a period of asylum confinement. The idiosyncratic yet devotional nature of the poem is reflected in Britten’s creative and unique approach to this composition.

Gustav Holst’s “5 Part-Songs” is the British composer’s second collection of five folksongs, arranged during the English Folksong revival movement in the early 20th century. Although the composer is well known for his orchestral suite “The Planets”, Holst’s choral repertoire remains relatively underexplored yet beautifully written.

Founded in 2023 by music director Caeleb Tee, 12tone Ensemble is a semi-professional project based on ensemble works primarily on classical choral repertoire and made up of experienced choristers in the Klang Valley.

Steinway artist Zhang Chi will accompany the choir, playing the piano.

Tickets are priced at RM88.