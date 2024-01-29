IP on ‘Himpunan Selamatkan Rakyat’ rally ready this week - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation paper (IP) regarding the ‘Himpunan Selamatkan Rakyat’ rally is expected to be completed this week and will be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers, said Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid.

He said the police had recorded statements from 15 individuals, including Chegu Bard, whose real name is Badrul Hisham Shahrin, to assist in the investigation.

“We are recording the statements of six more witnesses today and tomorrow...we hope to get it (IP) completed this Wednesday,“ he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Last Jan 23, about 700 people gathered for the “Himpunan Selamatkan Rakyat” rally at Gate 2 of Istana Negara. -Bernama