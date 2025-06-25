Factory fined RM105,000 for illegal pollutant discharge

SHAH ALAM: A plastic processing factory was fined RM105,000 by the Kuala Selangor Sessions Court for five charges of discharging pollutants without a licence.

The Selangor Department of Environment (DOE) director Wandi Yadzid Yaakob said that the court made this decision after the manager of See Hau Global Sdn Bhd, as the accused, pleaded guilty after the charges were read during the proceedings that took place on Tuesday (June 24).

He said the accused also faces a one-year prison sentence if he fails to pay the fine.

Based on the facts of the case, an inspection conducted by Selangor DOE officers from the Sabak Bernam branch at a factory operating on Jalan Kalabakan, Sabak Bernam on Dec 27, 2023, found that the industrial effluent released into the public drains exceeded the permitted levels.

“For all five offences, the company has been charged under Section 25(3), Environmental Quality Act 1974, read together with Section 25(1) and Section 25(3) of the same act which provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000.00, imprisonment for not more than five years, or both for each offence if convicted,“ he said in a statement.

Wandi Yadzid also reminded all parties, especially those managing industrial premises, to comply with the Environmental Quality Act 1974 and its regulations, and those who are stubborn will face legal action.