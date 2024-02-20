IPPTAR focuses on three main clusters to build distinguished image

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tun Abdul Razak Broadcasting and Information Institute (IPPTAR) is focusing on three main clusters to redefine itself as an integrated, prestigious and nationally renowned broadcasting and training hub for media practitioners.

Its director Roslan Ariffin (pix) said the three clusters are the Creative Industry Cluster (KIK), the Broadcast Engineering Cluster (KKP) and the Strategic Communication Cluster (KKS).

“This transformation is a paradigm shift towards increasing the relevance and contribution of IPPTAR, supporting the ministry’s vision, and working together to propel the country’s broadcasting, information, and communication sectors,” he said in his speech at the “Hari bersama IPPTAR 2024” programme at Dewan Cendekiawan, IPPTAR here today.

The event was officiated by Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil. Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa was in attendance.

Roslan also said that IPPTAR is planning to offer over 100 courses and training programmes for all broadcasting and media industry players, covering all industry needs in line with the development of the Fifth Industrial Revolution.

Throughout 2023, a total of 97 programmes, courses, and training sessions were conducted, involving 7,189 participants, to ensure that IPPTAR remains relevant in line with current developments.

Meanwhile, the event held today reflects IPPTAR’s commitment to promoting the services provided by the government and IPPTAR 2024 training programmes to government and private agencies.

Among the programmes are the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology Seminar in the Broadcasting Sector and the Effective TikTok Content Production Seminar.

One of the seminar participants Sulaiman Elias, a 24-year-old public higher education institution (IPTA) student, expressed his excitement to participate in the programme organised by IPPTAR.

“I’ve gained a lot of insights from the AI seminar. It’s remarkable to learn that AI can create videos from text,” he told Bernama. -Bernama