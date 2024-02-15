IPT student pleads not guilty to two counts of incest against sister

SEREMBAN: A student at an institution of higher learning (IPT) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here, today, to two counts of incest against his younger sister in 2021.

The 22-year-old accused made the plea after the charges were read against him, before Judge Datin Surita Budin.

The accused is alleged to have committed the offence against his youngest sister who was 12 years and eight months old at the time of the incident, in a house in Sikamat in January and March 2021.

The charge framed under Section 376B (1) of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for not less than 10 years and not more than 30 years and shall also be liable to whipping, if found guilty.

The charge was also read together with Section 16 (1) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 which carries a maximum prison sentence of five years and not less than two strokes of the rattan.

Deputy public prosecutor Jiwan Kaur Malkith Singh asked that no bail be offered to the accused, as the victim and the accused are siblings and live at the same address.

Lawyers representing the accused, Haresh Mahadevan and Ramzani Idris, asked for the lowest possible bail, given that the accused, who is the fourth of five siblings, is pursuing a diploma and will begin industrial training.

The accused allowed bail of RM10,000 in one surety, with the additional condition of not disturbing the victim, to report to a nearby police station once a month and stay in a separate place until the disposal of the case.

The court set March 18 for mention. - Bernama