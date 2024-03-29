IRB: Effective April 1, Bill Number as payment reference for Labuan Business Activity Tax

PUTRAJAYA: Effective April 1, 2024, Labuan entities can utilise the Bill Number as their payment reference when paying the Labuan Business Activity Tax, the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) announced.

In a statement today, the IRB highlighted that one of the ways to obtain the Bill Number is through an application to the Labuan International Section of the IRB Sabah office by computing the tax rate and payment amount according to the estimated year and furnishing the requisite details in the application form.

Another method is to submit a fully completed application form to the relevant section for the generation of the Bill Number, which will be notified to the taxpayer through the payment slip.

The IRB stated that the application form is subject to one estimated year and one tax rate only, and separate applications must be submitted if multiple estimated years are involved.

Payments using the Bill Number can be made through the ByrHASiL Portal https://byrhasil.hasil.gov.my > Payment Options > Payment Using Bill Number.