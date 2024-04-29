TNG eWallet and MyPB gain wider acceptance among Hong Kong merchants

PETALING JAYA: Touch ‘n G eWallet and MyPB by Public Bank Berhad have expanded their reach, now being accepted at over 90% of local outlets in Hong Kong, according to Ant International.

The two Malaysian financial apps are among 14 popular overseas e-wallets from 9 countries that can facilitate cross-border mobile payments via the Alipay+ network in the city, as reported by SoyaCincau.

Other supported eWallets are MPay (Macau SAR, China), Changi Pay and OCBC Digital (Singapore), GCash and HelloMoney (The Philippines), Hipay (Mongolia), Kakao Pay, Naver Pay and Toss Pay (South Korea), TrueMoney (Thailand) and Tinaba (Italy). Similar to Alipay (Mainland China).

This ensures users can enjoy smooth payment experiences with transparent and competitive exchange rates at Hong Kong merchants displaying the Alipay+ or AlipayHK logo.

Alipay+ now links more than 88 million merchants across 57 countries and regions with 1.5 billion consumer accounts from over 25 eWallets and banking apps, facilitating seamless global payments for consumers.

AlipayHK chief executive officer and Greater China General Manager of Ant International Venetia Lee said it enables smooth transactions, supports the growth of Hong Kong’s tourism sector and assists local businesses in improving their promotional efforts using digital technology.

This integration marks the most extensive introduction of international payment apps to Hong Kong’s offline commercial network via cross-border collaboration in a single instance.

Meanwhile, TNG Digital chief executive officer, Alan Ni said since introducing the overseas QR payment feature in Hong Kong in October 2023, the company has experienced steady growth, reinforcing its commitment to becoming the leading eWallet choice in Malaysia.

Hong Kong has experienced ongoing growth in inbound tourism, attributed to global campaigns by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

Since 2023, Hong Kong welcomed over 34 million travellers, with the first quarter of 2024 recording 11.23 million visitor arrivals, reflecting a 1.5 times year-on-year increase and indicating sustained and gradual growth in visitor numbers.

