IRB: Online application for travel ban cancellation commences March 4

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has announced that online applications for travel ban cancellations will commence on March 4 via its e-Travel Ban service.

The e-Travel Ban service can be accessed via the MyTax Portal https://mytax.hasil.gov.my/ or through the official HASiL portal https://www.hasil.gov.my/ > MyTax > ezHasil Services > e-Travel Ban.

In its statement today, the IRB announced that the criteria for cancellation applications are that the cases must involve Malaysian citizens, travel bans imposed under the Income Tax Act 1967, restrictions on company directors, and settlement of outstanding tax liabilities in full.

The IRB encouraged individuals making full payments to use the ByrHASiL service https://byrhasil.hasil.gov.my/HITS_EP/ or selected internet banking services using the Travel Ban Bill Number.

It stated that eligible applications will be processed within five days, and the application status will be communicated via email or through the taxpayers’ MyTax mailbox notifications.

Applications for travel ban cancellations can also be made through existing procedures and channels by contacting nearby HASiL offices or the HASiL Care Centre hotline at 03-8911 1000. -Bernama