Loke: No plans to make installation of dashcams mandatory

KUALA LUMPUR: There are no plans to make the installation of dashcams (dashboard cameras) mandatory in all vehicles in the country, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said although the ministry had received several suggestions regarding this, it needs to consider various aspects including the cost that the people will have to incur if they are made mandatory.

“However, we encourage the installation of dashcams especially in vehicles from the manufacturers.

“If they (vehicle manufacturers) can install them (dashcams) in their new cars, we will strongly encourage it, but so far we have not made it mandatory,“ he told the media after an engagement session with editors here today.

In addition, Loke also encouraged bus operators to install this device to enable recordings to be used as evidence in the event of a road accident.

“Dashcams (installation) can be used as proof of who is at fault and who should be responsible if there is an accident,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Loke said there were 600,000 road accidents, with over 6,500 deaths, last year according to statistics.

“If we look at statistics, the rate is 15 to 17 deaths per day and this is a big number,” he also said.

“For every person who dies, it is for us (ministry) a tragedy that does not need to happen because road accidents can be avoided if every driver takes a cautious attitude and obeys road rules,“ he added.

Therefore, Loke hopes that the public can adopt better driving habits, and to be always alert and careful in order to reduce the risk of road accidents.