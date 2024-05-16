Communications Ministry personnel must carry out duties in manner that reflects Malaysia Madani - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Ministry’s personnel, especially Excellent Service Award (APC) recipients, need to carry out their tasks and duties in a manner that reflects the concept of Malaysia MADANI, and act as informants to the public about government initiatives for the people.

Emphasising the importance of this role, Minister Fahmi Fadzil expressed confidence that as civil servants, all APC recipients will dedicate their full commitment to every task entrusted to them.

“InsyaAllah, in a few months, there will be a new task for us....This is very important because, as APC recipients, we need to set an example.

“Hence, I call on all APC recipients today to be catalysts and to embody the concept of Malaysia MADANI that we want,” he said at the ministry’s 2023 APC ceremony for Peninsular Zone here today.

A total of 522 of the ministry’s personnel received the award in the form of certificates of appreciation and incentives worth RM1,000 at the event, including 63 staff from the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama).

Also present were Deputy Minister Teo Nie Ching, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Bernama chief executive officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

As civil servants under a ministry that has the role of disseminating accurate information to the public, Fahmi wants all APC recipients to be well-informed about all initiatives announced by the government, namely the MADANI Economy Framework: Empowering the People; the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030); the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR); and the review of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA).

“If you don’t know all these things, or cannot remember, how can you convey those information to the public? You all are the strong foundation and basis for all these initiatives,” he said.

Fahmi also reminded all APC recipients not only to excel in their workplace but also to continue demonstrating excellence in their daily lives and to be the best examples for their colleagues.

“You must be the best example to your peers so that they do not engage in corruption or turn away from their duties to serve the country.

“I wish the best for everyone...I hope those who have not yet received the APC will continue to work hard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fahmi once again reminded the public not to spread any unverified information through any platform as it could lead to slander.

“We know that with fast and cheap internet, 5G coverage....misinformation and inaccurate information spread faster. Do not share it in your neighbourhood, surau, or office groups because it can cause slander,” he said.

On an insult to Islam made on social media allegedly involving a receipt from a fast food operator in Penang, Fahmi said a police report had been made on the matter and that the ministry is also looking into it.

So far, it is learnt that the insulting remark on the receipt was not made by the fast food operator, but was stated in the comment section for online customers to give specific instructions for their orders, he added.