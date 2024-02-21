Ismail Sabri: Abdul Taib, a leader who serves incessantly

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob described the passing of former Sarawak Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud as a loss of a figure who did not stop serving his country.

Ismail Sabri said the services and sacrifices of the late Abdul Taib for the country, especially Sarawak, were enormous.

“Throughout his life, the deceased always ensured that the relationship between the state and the federal governments stayed strong for the continued prosperity of the country.

“My condolences to the family and all the people of Sarawak. May the soul of the deceased be blessed and placed among the people of faith,“ he said through a post on his social media today.

Abdul Taib, 87, who is also the former Chief Minister of Sarawak died in a hospital in Kuala Lumpur early this morning.

Born on May 21, 1936, Abdul Taib was the main architect who shaped the development of Sarawak when he led the leadership of the state as Chief Minister for 33 years. -Bernama​