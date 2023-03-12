JaPen to assist MIMOS clarify about IDN - Fahmi Fadzil

KUALA LUMPUR: The Information Department (JaPen) will assist the Malaysian Institute of Microelectronic Systems (MIMOS) in providing explanations and clarifications regarding the use of the National Digital Identity (IDN).

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil said this, among others, was to answer any questions that arose, especially those involving the security of personal data and how to register the IDN.

He said efforts had been made by MIMOS to explain and provide information on the matter to the public and the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) had been tasked to help.

“So Insya Allah, JaPen will assist MIMOS to provide answers to common questions about it, and also an explanation in the form of simple videos,“ he said when met by reporters at the Run Hack: Scam Alert 2023 programme at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here today.

He said that the programme had not been widely carried out yet with the IDN registration process to only start fullswing in March next year.

Fahmi said he had also requested that CyberSecurity Malaysia and the Department of Personal Data Protection Department to work closely so that any issues related to data and cyber security could be constantly monitored and addressed.

IDN or digital ID is a form of digital identification and self-verification of individuals, which will be used by the public and private sectors, to verify the user’s identity when making transactions online.

Without replacing the MyKad system, digital ID is a trusted and secure platform, as well as facilitating online identity verification to avoid identity fraud in online transactions.

Regarding the Run Hack: Scam Alert 2023 programme, Fahmi said it was aimed at providing awareness about cyber security by taking into account the country’s efforts in increasing participation in the digital economy.

Every individual should be concerned about cyber security as well as personal data, he said and expressed the need for every organisation to invest in obtaining good cyber security services to ensure that their ICT assets or infrastructure are protected.–Bernama