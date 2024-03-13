JBAM inaugurates new state-of-the-art scheduled waste-to-energy plant

KUALA LUMPUR: J&T Berjaya Alam Murni Sdn Bhd (JBAM) has launched its new state-of-the-art waste-to-energy (SWTE) plant at Bukit Tagar Enviro Park (BTEP), which plays a pivotal role in transforming waste into valuable resources and renewable energy.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) Chief Executive Officer Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman said the SWTE facility is integral to the Sustainable Scheduled Waste Treatment Centre (SSWTC) and features a highly efficient thermal scheduled waste treatment system in compliance with the standards set by the Department of Environment (DOE) Malaysia.

“This venture addresses growing need for comprehensive waste management facilities driven by our nation’s industrial growth. Waste management stands as a critical issue in the country and the Malaysian Government is proactively enhancing the system to address environmental concerns and promote sustainable waste practices,” he said in a statement today.

JBAM is a joint-company comprised of Berjaya Enviro, J&T Recycling Corporation of Japan and JFE Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd to undertake the development and management of an SSWTC facility that has been approved by the Department of Environment and can receive, treat and dispose of 76 out of the 77 Scheduled Waste Codes, namely clinical, toxic and hazardous waste generated from medical facilities.

He said the SSWTC plant exemplifies JBAM’s commitment to corporate responsibility, setting a benchmark for local businesses to address the scarcity of such facilities.

Managing director of JBAM Koh Chee Yong said the event marks an ultimate milestone in the strategic collaboration between Berjaya Enviro Holding, J&T Recycling Corporation and JFE Engineering (M) and looks forward to continuing the collaboration in exploring future opportunities for the development of environmental-related projects in Malaysia.

“We would like to thank government authorities, DOE Malaysia, MIDA, MGTC, Ambank and all our customers from industrial and private sectors for their continuous support and wish to reiterate that the SWTE plant is another significant step by BTEP towards the aspiration of effectively ‘Setting the Benchmark for Sustainable Waste Management’.

“The SWTE plant is our newest facility within the SSWTC inside BTEP designed for thermal treatment of scheduled waste with a heat energy recovery system to increase the recycling rate of scheduled waste via our synergistic operations. It is also worth noting that 250 direct jobs have been created to support the management and operation and maintenance of the SWTE plant,” he said.

Koh said BTEP stands as an integrated treatment centre for both municipal solid waste and scheduled waste in Malaysia, reflecting Berjaya Enviro Group’s commitment to advancing the circular economy and the facility also includes the 12 MW landfill gas to renewable energy plant.

“These initiatives resonate with our nation’s sustainability agenda and green technology development goals. Notably, these projects have received significant support from MIDA, through tax incentives and the facilitation of collaborations with various government agencies,” he said. -Bernama