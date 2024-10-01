JBPM to focus on implementing digitalisation agenda, building control centre for C4i system

PUTRAJAYA: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is focusing on the implementation of the digitalisation agenda this year, including the construction of a centre of Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligent (C4i) system to enhance the department’s level of efficiency.

New JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad (pix) said they have received the approval for the construction of the C4i system centre costing RM49 million.

He said JBPM will also launch the e-premises system to enable the department to regulate all premises nationwide, adding that the system’s pilot project was being actively implemented.

“All premises will be registered under one roof and all management will be facilitated,” he said when met after the parade to welcome him as the new JBPM director-general here today.

Nor Hisham was appointed as the ninth JBPM director-general effective yesterday (Jan 8), replacing Datuk Seri Abdul Wahab Mat Yasin, who went on mandatory retirement last month.

Nor Hisham used to head several big-scale operations, including as senior operations commander for the search and rescue operation for the crashed helicopter in Sebuyau, Sarawak in May 2016 and National Emergency Management Committee (NEMC) operations director for floods in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Negeri Sembilan in December 2021. -Bernama