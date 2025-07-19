Brazil police raid Bolsonaro’s home in coup plot investigation

BRASÍLIA: Brazilian federal police conducted a raid on former president Jair Bolsonaro’s home on Friday following a judge’s order imposing strict restrictions on his movements. The far-right leader faces trial over allegations of plotting to overturn the 2022 election results that brought leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to power.

Bolsonaro’s son, congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro, confirmed the raid on social media, calling it an unjustified action. He accused Supreme Court judge Alexandre de Moraes of bias, describing him as a “political gangster in robes.” The judge had ordered Bolsonaro to wear an electronic ankle bracelet, avoid nighttime outings, and refrain from using social media.

The measures came after former US president Donald Trump announced a 50% tariff on Brazil, calling Bolsonaro’s prosecution a “witch hunt.” Moraes stated that the restrictions were necessary due to “hostile acts” by Bolsonaro and his allies.

Bolsonaro, 70, denounced the ruling as a “supreme humiliation,“ insisting he had no plans to flee Brazil or seek asylum in an embassy. His legal team expressed shock at the new conditions, which also bar him from approaching foreign embassies and confine him to his home during evenings and weekends.

Prosecutors allege Bolsonaro attempted to nullify Lula’s election victory, a claim he denies. The case mirrors Trump’s legal troubles following the January 6 Capitol riot, with both leaders claiming political persecution.

Lula, meanwhile, announced his intention to seek re-election, vowing not to let “a bunch of lunatics” regain power. The trial could see Bolsonaro and seven others face up to 40 years in prison if convicted. - AFP