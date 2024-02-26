Jobless man claims trial to two fraud charges involving RM8,000

BUTTERWORTH: An unemployed man Amran Peaid (pix), 56, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to two charges of cheating a man of RM8,000 in 2018.

He made the plea after the charges were read out to him in front of Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah.

On both counts, he was charged with defrauding a 49-year-old man by claiming that he would use the services of a lawyer who could resolve another individual’s drug case in court.

He is alleged to have asked the man to transfer RM3,000 and RM5,000 into the bank account of a woman who is said to be a third party.

Both offences were alleged to have taken place at a CIMB Bank branch in Prima Tanjung, Georgetown on Sept 20 and 30.

The court then fixed March 25 for the submission of documents and allowed the accused bail of RM5,000 for each charge, in addition to imposing additional conditions of having to surrender his passport to the court and report to the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office every month. -Bernama