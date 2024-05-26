Johari to lead Malaysian delegation on working visit to Egypt, Turkiye

KUALA LUMPUR: Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani will lead a Malaysian delegation to Egypt and Turkiye for a working visit from May 27 to June 1, 2024.

He is also scheduled to officiate the Malaysian Palm Oil Forum Egypt 2024 in Cairo on May 28.

In a statement today, the Plantation and Commodities Ministry said the annual forum, organised by the Malaysian Palm Oil Council, seeks to explore the growth potential for palm oil in the North African region.

In his keynote address, Johari is expected to highlight the increasing global demand for cooking oil and its derivatives, as well as Malaysia’s commitment to sustainable palm oil production during the forum.

In addition, he will meet with Egypt’s Minister of Trade and Industry and Minister of Supply and Internal Trade to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries as well as business leaders in the palm oil industry.

Subsequently, Johari will visit Turkiye where he is scheduled to meet the country’s Minister of Trade on May 31. The objective is to strengthen collaboration and identify new business opportunities in the palm oil sector between Malaysia and Turkiye.

“Turkiye is an important destination for Malaysian palm oil exports, making this meeting particularly significant for Malaysia,” the ministry said.