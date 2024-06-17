KUALA LUMPUR: An elderly woman and her 12-year-old granddaughter, who were feared lost while heading to a durian orchard in Bukit Buluh Telur, Kuala Kubu Baharu yesterday, were found safe and sound at 9.30 this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the victims were found about two hours into the search and rescue operation.

“The operation involved six personnel from the Kuala Kubu Baharu Fire and Rescue Station and included the Malaysian Civil Defense Force, the Royal Malaysia Police, and members of the public as well.

“The victims’ relatives managed to identify their location through a phone call, and it took the rescue team about an hour to reach the site,“ he said in a statement today.

The elderly woman had managed to contact her daughter at noon, informing her that she was lost before her phone presumably ran out of battery. Her eldest daughter then filed a police report at 3pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, Hulu Selangor deputy police chief DSP Mohd Asri Mohd Yunus confirmed that the victims, who are Orang Asli, were located by family members and safely evacuated at 10.08 am today.

“Both victims are unharmed and did not sustain any injuries. But they were taken to Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital for further examination and treatment if necessary,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the second-day rescue operation involved two police officers, seven Fire and Rescue Department personnel, six Malaysian Civil Defense Force members, five mountain guides, and 23 civilians.