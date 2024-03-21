Johor exco: State govt allocated RM15m to upgrade more than 100 schools

KULAI: The Johor state government has allocated nearly RM15 million to upgrade the infrastructure of over 100 schools in the state since 2022, said State Education and Information Committee chairman, Aznan Tamin.

“My main focus is to ensure that the children of Johor have a conducive learning environment,“ he said during a press conference after visiting Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra, here today.

Meanwhile, when asked about whether schools in the state faced overcrowding issues as reported in a Cyberjaya school recently, Aznan stated that, so far, there were no such issues.

During the visit, Aznan announced an allocation of RM80,000 to the school from Johor Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He explained that the funds were directed through the Parent-Teacher Association to address repairs of damaged and worn-out ceilings and doors. -Bernama