Johor MB appeals to Immigration Dept to resolve congestion at border checkpoints

JOHOR BAHRU: Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) today appealed to the Immigration Department to swiftly resolve the congestion issue at the two Johor-Singapore border checkpoints.

He said the people of Johor should not have to endure difficulties at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) Immigration, Customs and Quarantine (ICQ) daily.

“On behalf of the people of Johor who face this issue every day, I request and appeal to the Immigration Department higher-ups to expedite the process of coming up with solutions to the congestion that is occurring at both entry points of KSAB and BSI.

“The people cannot be inconvenienced in this way. How long more will they become victims of the situation?,” he said in a Facebook post today.

In a statement issued Monday, the Immigration Department said the extraordinary congestion occurring at the Motorcycle Zone of the BSI and KSAB ICQ Complexes was due to disruptions in the M-Bike system in both the motorcycle entry and exit inspection lanes.

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said the disruption was caused by configuration work of the system being carried out by the newly appointed operating company since Feb 29.

He said to tackle the issue, the Immigration Department has maximised the activation of manual counters. -Bernama