Johor Perhilitan captures, relocates two wild elephants

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) captured and relocated two bull elephants believed to have destroyed plantation crops near a tile factory on Jalan Kluang-Renggam near Kluang yesterday.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said efforts to capture the adult elephants had been ongoing for the past two weeks through Op Translokasi.

“The area near the tile factory is an elephant migration route. The animals have been relocated to the national park area,” he said in a statement last night.

According to Johor Perhilitan, he said there were approximately 150 elephants statewide mostly in Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Segamat and Mersing.

Meanwhile, Ling said the Johor Perhilitan received more than 1,500 complaints related to wildlife disturbances each year between 2020 and last year.

He said 65 per cent of them were related to wild monkeys, followed by wild boars (11 per cent) and elephants (10 per cent).

“Johor Perhilitan has only about 110 personnel who are responsible for the administration, enforcement, protection, and animal capture,” he added. -Bernama