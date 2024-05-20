Tiger introduces new twist to beer

With immersive activities, live performances and flavour experiments, Tiger’s innovation is aimed at giving Malaysians a fresh take on beer consumption, inviting attendees into a world of playful adventure.

THE launch party for Tiger Soju Flavoured Lager that happened recently proved to be an unforgettable experience for the 4,500 fans in attendance.

A night of exploration

The evening began as fans stepped through a neon-lit tunnel, setting the tone for the experiences that awaited. The launch highlighted Tiger’s latest product Gutsy Grape, inviting attendees to sample the bold new flavour. The event was designed to engage all the senses, allowing fans to see, taste and feel Tiger’s latest creation.

Once inside, guests could partake in the “Twist Makeover” station, offering complimentary makeovers with experimental styles, colours and accessories. This interactive element encouraged fans to fully embrace the playful spirit of the event.

At the bar, guests enjoyed not only the new lager but also exclusive cocktails mixed with unique ingredients like omija berry and ginger flower. These drinks were paired with Asian snacks from the MiX.Store booth, creating an experience that complemented the flavours of the new lager.

The event featured a series of live performances in line with the brand’s mission to turn everyday moments into lively ones. DJ sets by Queen T, Julian, and Sherry Alyssa kept the energy high, while the Ban Huat crew, featuring Yungkai, S.A.C and Dato Maw, brought the energy up with their hip-hop performances. A standout moment was the K-pop dance medleys that thrilled the crowd with their high-energy routines.

The highlight of the night was a performance by South Korean rapper Loco. Known for his sincere lyrics and melodic flow, Loco delivered a memorable set that resonated deeply with both local and international fans. His performance added a special touch to an already spectacular evening, making the launch party truly unforgettable.