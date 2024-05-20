Ultimate compact gaming laptop

ACER Malaysia has introduced the latest addition to its gaming arsenal, the Predator Helios Neo 14, combining portability with outstanding performance. With its 14-inch form factor, this laptop targets a diverse audience, from students to professionals seeking a versatile device that perfectly transitions between work and play.

This laptop has a sleek design while packing power with a maximum of 255W. It houses an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 185H with dedicated AI acceleration and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPU featuring artificial intelligence (AI)-powered DLSS 3.5.

This configuration ensures great performance and life-like visuals, thanks to its WQXGA+ display with a 165 Hz refresh rate and full sRGB colour spectrum support.

Equipped with the Predator Cooling System, the Helios Neo 14 maintains optimal temperatures during intense gaming sessions. The system includes a dual-fan configuration with 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans and utilises Vortex Flow technology for efficient heat dissipation.

Moreover, liquid metal grease on the CPU and vector heat pipes enhances heat transfer, ensuring peak performance.

The laptop features Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E, a ThunderBolt 4 port, and a MicroSD card reader for ideal connectivity. Additionally, AI enhancements elevate the video and audio conferencing experience with background noise elimination and improved video imaging. The Copilot Key provides easy access to AI-powered task assistance, enhancing productivity.

The Predator Helios Neo 14 is available immediately at Acer eStore, Acer official stores on Shopee and Lazada, and Acer authorised resellers nationwide for RM7,799. To celebrate the launch, customers purchasing before May 24 will receive an Acer Melbourne Luggage 20” worth RM999, making it an irresistible deal for gaming enthusiasts.