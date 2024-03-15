PETALING JAYA: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has states that there are no elements of system abuse or identity theft in the case of a Malaysian Digital Driving License (e-LMM) featuring a photo of a person with a different identity than the one named on the licence.

JPJ issued a statement on its Facebook page that the matter occurred when the information technology team carried out system maintenance work.

JPJ also assured that the incident wasn’t related to identity theft or leakage of e-LMM owner information.

“This department wants to assure everyone that there’s no misuse or identity theft of driver’s license holders’ information. All data is secure.

“JPJ will continuously improve the system from time to time to strengthen the delivery of the best digital services to the people.”

A user on X first raised the concern about a mismatch between the information on their L-type Learner’s License in the MyJPJ app and the displayed photo.

Apparently, the digital license displayed a picture of someone else, not the intended user.

As this issue unfolded, several other users began to complain as they faced the same problem, with the same photo of a woman appearing on their Digital Driving License.

